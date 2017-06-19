Worthy Christian News » US News » Russia Investigation Update: Inquiry Just Beginning, Schiff Says
(Worthy News) - Rep. Adam Schiff, the ranking Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, said Sunday the investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election is just beginning while Sen. Angus King said he doesn’t understand why President Donald Trump and his attorney general appear uninterested in the issue.
Trump’s focus has been to get investigators to say he is not under investigation, asking then-FBI Director James Comey to say so in public – something Comey declined to do before he was fired.
Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich likened the Russia investigation to going down a rabbit hole where no crime actually has been committed but people’s lives are ruined.
Gingrich said if there is going to be an investigation into Russian influence, investigators also should look into a speech given by former President Bill Clinton for which he was paid $500,000 and the brother of Hillary Clinton campaign manager John Podesta. who is a registered agent for a Russian bank.
Gingrich said hires by Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller indicate he’s politicizing the investigation and Comey also should be investigated, a sentiment echoed by Trump attorney Jay Sekulow on CNN’s “State of the Union.” [ Source ]