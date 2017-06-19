Worthy Christian News » World News » U.S. warplane shoots down Syrian jet

Monday, June 19, 2017 | , Tag Cloud Monday, June 19, 2017 |

OPERATION NOBLE EAGLE (AFIE) -- Two F-15 Eagles from the Massachusetts Air National Guards 102nd Fighter Wing fly a combat air patrol mission over New York City in support of Operation Noble Eagle. North American Aerospace Defense Command has more than 100 ANG and Air Force Reserve fighters from 26 locations providing homeland defense, with another 100 fighters backing them up. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lt. Col. Bill Ramsay) (VIRIN: 011106-F-4308R-035)

(Worthy News) - The convoluted war zone in Syria grew more complicated Sunday with the downing of a government warplane by an American jet defending U.S.-backed coalition forces battling the Islamic State and, for the first time, direct action against the insurgent terror group by Iran, which fired ballistic missiles at Islamic State targets in Syria.

The American shootdown of the Syrian jet took place near the Syrian town of Ja’Din, located south of Tabqa dam, the coalition’s main logistics and air support hub for the ongoing assault to drive the terror group also known as ISIS or ISIL from their self-styled capital of Raqqa, according to a Pentagon statement.

“Pro Syrian regime forces” had launched an attack on Ja’Din Sunday afternoon, retaking the town from the Syrian Democratic Forces, or SDF, the network of Arab and Kurdish militias tasked by the U.S. coalition with liberating Raqqa. [ Source ]

Copyright 1999-2016 Worthy News. All rights reserved.

Fair Use Notice:This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. For more information go to: http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/107.shtml. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond 'fair use', you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.