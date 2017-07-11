Worthy Christian News » World Headlines » Mosul: US commander says Iraq must stop Islamic State 2.0

(Worthy News) - The senior US commander in Iraq has warned that the war against the so-called Islamic State (IS) is not over, despite a "historic" victory in Mosul.

"If we're to keep... ISIS 2.0 from emerging, the Iraqi government is going to have to do something pretty significantly different," Lt. Gen. Stephen Townsend said. He continued by saying, "They're going to have to reach out and reconcile with the Sunni population, and make them feel like their government in Baghdad represents them."

Iraq's Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi has formally declared victory over IS in Mosul, after a nearly nine-month battle that left large areas in ruins, killed thousands of civilians and displaced more than 920,000 others. [ Source: BBC ]

