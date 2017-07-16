Worthy Christian News » Israel-Palestinian Conflict » Jerusalem on Edge as Terrorists Kill Two Policemen on the Temple Mount

(Worthy News) - Terrorists killed two Border Police men at the Temple Mount compound on Friday morning after which police imposed a closure on the compound and restrictions on entry to the capital’s Old City.

Around 7 a.m., three young men opened fire next to the Gate of the Tribes (Bab al-Asbat) and wounded three policemen. Border Police officers Haiel Stawi, 30, and Kamil Shnaan, 22, later died from their wounds.

The three terrorists fled into the compound, reportedly seeking refuge in the Islamic structures there, and were immediately shot by police. [ Source:Jerusalem Post (Read More...) ]

Hamas Calls for More Terror Attacks as Israel Reopens Temple Mount

The Palestinian terror group Hamas called for additional terror attacks in Jerusalem, and against Israelis living in the West Bank, as the Temple Mount gradually reopened Sunday afternoon with bolstered security.

In a terror attack near the flashpoint holy site Friday, three Arab terrorists killed two Israeli Druze police officers. In the wake of the attack, the Temple Mount was closed off for first time since 1969, in a move that Hamas spokesman Fawzi Barhoum described Saturday as tantamount to a “religious war” that “should be fought at any price.” [ Source:Algemeiner (Read More...) ]

Amid tensions, scuffles break out at Temple Mount entrance

Amid heightened tension at the Temple Mount, sporadic scuffles broke out Sunday between security forces and Muslim protesters who were trying to prevent other Muslim worshipers from going onto the site.

Israel partially reopened the ultra-sensitive holy site, which had been closed since Friday’s terror attack that killed two policemen, having installed new security measures including metal detectors and cameras. [ Source:Times of Israel (Read More...) ]

White House Releases Statement After Three Terrorists Open Fire Near Temple Mount, Killing Two Officers

On Saturday, the White House released a statement condeming the recent attack in Jersulam. It reads as follows: "Yesterday, the Holy City of Jerusalem – which means “City of Peace” – became a scene of terror. The people of the United States are heartbroken that terrorists brutally gunned down two Israeli police officers, and we extend our prayers and sympathies to the families of the victims. The United States strongly condemns the terror attack.

There must be zero tolerance for terrorism. It is incompatible with achieving peace and we must condemn it in the strongest terms, defeat it, and eradicate it.

The attack forced the government of Israel to temporarily close the Temple Mount/Haram al Sharif to conduct its investigation. Israel has assured the world that it has no intention to alter the status of this holy site, a decision which the United States applauds and welcomes. We urge all leaders and people of good faith to be understanding as this process proceeds and reaches its conclusion." [ Source:CBN News (Read More...) ]

