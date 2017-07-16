Worthy Christian News » U.S. Headlines » DOJ ask Supreme Court for 'immediate intervention' on immigration ban

Supreme Court, Washington D.C.

(Worthy News) - The Trump administration has told the Supreme Court that a lower court ruling earlier this week altering an executive order on immigration would bring thousands more refugees into the county and requires the justices’ “immediate intervention,” according to filing documents obtained early Saturday by Fox News.

The high court on Saturday gave the opposing parties in the case -- state of Hawaii et al -- until noon Tuesday to file responses to the Justice Department request. [ Source:Fox News (Read More...) ]

