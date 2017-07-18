Worthy Christian News » Israel-Palestinian Conflict » Israel may need to take out Iranian bases in Syria
Israel may need to take out Iranian bases in Syria
(Worthy News) - Israel may need to take military action to prevent Iran or Hezbollah from setting up permanent bases in Syria, former National Security Council head Yaakov Amidror said on Monday.
Amidror’s comments come a day after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told journalists in Paris that Israel was opposed to the Syrian cease-fire brokered recently by the US and Syria because it perpetuates Iran’s military presence in the the country.
If Israel's interests are not taken into account by those determining what the future arrangements will be in Syria – the Americans, Russians or others – “that might lead the IDF to intervene and destroy every attempt to build [permanent Iranian] infrastructure in Syria,” he said. [ Source: Jerusalem Post (Read More...) ]