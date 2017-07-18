Worthy Christian News » Israel Headlines » Clashes erupt in Jerusalem amid Temple Mount unrest

(Worthy News) - Dozens of Muslims protesters clashed with police outside of Jerusalem’s Old City on Monday amid continued tensions over new security measures put in place at the entrance to the Temple Mount after Friday’s terror attack.

During the scuffles near Lions Gate, police officers called to the scene to disperse protesters blocking a road adjacent to the Old City were attacked with rocks and other objects, police said.

The Red Crescent told the Palestinian Wafa news agency that five protesters were injured during the confrontations, including the chairman of the Palestinian National Initiative party, Mustafa Barghouti. [ Source: Times of Israel (Read More...) ]

