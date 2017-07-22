Worthy Christian News » U.S. Headlines » Sean Spicer resigns as White House press secretary, calls Scaramucci hire a mistake

(Worthy News) - In another White House staff shakeup, President Trump appointed friend and New York financier Anthony Scaramucci as his communications director Friday, a move that prompted press secretary Sean Spicer to resign.

Mr. Trump offered Mr. Scaramucci the job Friday morning and asked Mr. Spicer to stay on. But Mr. Spicer, who along with White House chief of staff Reince Priebus and presidential counselor Steve Bannon had argued against the selection of Mr. Scaramucci, decided to resign to allow the new communications team to “start with a clean slate,” colleagues said.

Mr. Scaramucci, a Trump loyalist whom the president calls “the Italian kid,” was introduced to the media and the public Friday afternoon in the White House press room. He said the White House needs to do a better job of promoting Mr. Trump’s agenda. [ Source (Read More...) ]

