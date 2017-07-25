Worthy Christian News » World News » 2 Chinese fighter jets buzz US Navy spy plane in East China Sea

(Worthy News) - A pair of armed Chinese fighter jets flew dangerously close to a U.S. Navy reconnaissance plane flying in the East China Sea on Sunday afternoon, with the hazardous Chinese behavior nearly causing a "collision," two U.S. officials told Fox News.

One of the Chinese J-10 jets flew under the American EP-3 jet and maneuvered suddenly, popping up 300 feet in front of the U.S. plane and causing "the [US] EP-3 to take evasive action to avoid collision,” one official said.

Both Chinese fighter jets were armed with air-to-air missiles, according to the officials. [ Source (Read More...) ]

