Dow Jones, Nasdaq, S&P Hit Record Highs
(Worthy News) - U.S. stock indexes inched further into record territory Wednesday after AT&T, Boeing and others joined the parade of big companies reporting stronger profits than analysts expected. Stocks that pay big dividends were particularly strong after the Federal Reserve took a pause in its slow-moving campaign to lift interest rates, as Treasury yields sank lower.
While announcing its decision to hold short-term rates steady, the Federal Reserve said that it may begin paring the massive $4.5 trillion balance sheet it built up following the financial crisis "relatively soon," which some analysts took to mean as September. The Fed also said that inflation looks to remain below its target of 2 percent in the near term. [ Source:CBN News (Read More...) ]