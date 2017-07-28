Worthy Christian News » World News » Venezuelan Anti-Government Protests Grow as the Country Spirals into Civil War

A Venezuela sanctions bill that will be debated on the House floor on Wednesday would apply more pressure on the Obama administration to take action in the crisis that will soon enter its fourth month, observers say

(Worthy News) - Demonstrators throughout Venezuela continue to protest the Venezuelan government as the country is on the verge of a civil war.

They have been building the barricades across Venezuela for days now. Across the capital fires burn as demonstrators prepare for more confrontation with the government over its plan to re-write the constitution by electing a powerful new Constituent Assembly on Sunday. "It's going to be a civil war. He wants to steal every kind of rights we have. For sure, there would be no other choice," he said, adding that he was called "Axe Man" because he was good at cutting down trees for the barricade. [ Source:Sky News (Read More...) ]

