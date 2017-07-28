Worthy Christian News » World News » EU negotiator warns of possible delays to Brexit trade talks

(Worthy News) - The top EU and UK negotiators appear to be at odds over whether the next phase of Brexit talks could begin in the autumn.

Michel Barnier, who leads the EU side of the talks, has warned of a possible delay to discussions aimed at defining future ties between London and Brussels because of lack of progress in the current phase, focusing on the divorce.

Brussels wants sufficient progress on key issues surrounding the separation, such as a financial settlement and citizens' rights, before discussing future trade. [ Source:Sky News (Read More...) ]

