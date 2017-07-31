Worthy Christian News » U.S. Headlines » Bombshell Dropped on 'Russia, Russia, Russia' Mantra
Bombshell Dropped on 'Russia, Russia, Russia' Mantra
(Worthy News) - The establishment media have gone from virtual 24/7 coverage of the narrative that President Trump colluded with Russia to crickets, and they did it overnight.
At the end of Thursday’s daily press briefing, a visibly bemused White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders chided reporters, “You guys love to talk about Russia, and there’s been nonstop coverage. And the one day that there might have been a question on Russia, there wasn’t.”
So she raised the topic herself, noting, “[T]here was public testimony that further discredited the phony dossier that’s been the source of so much of the fake news and conspiracy theories. And we learned that the firm that produced it was also being paid by the Russians.” [ Source:WND (Read More...) ]