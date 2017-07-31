Worthy Christian News » Christian » Muslims Converting to Christianity by the Hundreds in Finland

Monday, July 31, 2017 | Tag Cloud Monday, July 31, 2017 |

(Worthy News) - Hundreds of asylum seekers from the Middle East, including from Iran and Iraq, have converted to Christianity in Finland, according to officials in the Finnish Evangelical Lutheran community.

A report in Finnish media Yle Uutiset says the conversions are estimated to be several hundred in recent years within the country's Evangelical Lutheran Church.

The converts are from Afghanistan, Iran, Iraq and other countries, and the denomination's parishes have established special confirmation classes for the Muslim immigrants seeking to become Christian. [ Source:Christian Post (Read More...) ]

Copyright 1999-2017 Worthy News. All rights reserved.

Fair Use Notice:This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. For more information go to: http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/107.shtml. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond 'fair use', you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.