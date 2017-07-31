Worthy Christian News » World Headlines » After space launch, US envoy warns: We can't trust Iran

(Worthy News) - The United States punished Iran on Friday for launching a satellite-carrying rocket into space by hitting six Iranian entities with sanctions that target the country's ballistic missiles program.

Three European nations that helped broker the landmark Iran nuclear deal in 2015 joined the U.S. in condemning the launch, and said it was too close for comfort to the type of intercontinental ballistic missiles used to deliver a nuclear payload.

At the United Nations, U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley said Iran was "breaking its obligation" and added, "We can't trust them." [ Source:Israel Hayom (Read More...) ]

