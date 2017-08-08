Worthy Christian News » World Headlines » Russia's Lavrov meets Tillerson, says feels U.S. ready to continue dialogue

(Worthy News) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Sunday he believed his U.S. colleagues were ready to continue dialogue with Moscow on complex issues despite bilateral tensions.

Lavrov, who met U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on the sidelines of an international gathering in Manila, said the first thing that Tillerson asked about was Russia's retaliation to new U.S. sanctions against Moscow.

"He was primarily interested ... in details of those decisions that we grudgingly made in response to the law on anti-Russian sanctions," Lavrov said. [ Source (Read More...) ]

