UN warns of genocide in Central African Republic

Tuesday, August 8, 2017

(Worthy News) - The Central African Republic risks plunging deeper into a humanitarian crisis if the international community fails to respond to growing violence, said UN aid chief Stephen O'Brien on Monday.

"Violence is intensifying, risking a repeat of the devastating destructive crisis that gripped the country four years ago," O'Brien told a special UN briefing. "The early warning signs of genocide are there. We must act now."

Sectarian violence has plagued the nation since 2013, when an alliance of Muslim-majority rebel groups known as the Seleka overthrew then-President Francois Bozize. [ Source (Read More...) ]

