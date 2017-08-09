Worthy Christian News » World Headlines » Australian Prime Minister: Same-Sex Marriage Could Be Legalized Before Year’s End
Australian Prime Minister: Same-Sex Marriage Could Be Legalized Before Year’s End
(Worthy News) - Australia's prime minister said that he supports legalizing same-sex marriage in a possible nationwide vote, and he expects the people to vote with him.
Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said that he expects the country to vote "yes" on the issue that has divided his center-right Liberal Party, the Chicago Sun-Times reports. Turnbull ran in 2016 on the promise to let Australian voters decide the issue, but the Australian Senate must still approve the plebiscite before it can officially go before the Australian people.
Turnbull wants to make sure that the Senate does not stop him from following through. [ Source (Read More...) ]
Luke 17:28-30, 32 Likewise, even as it was in the days of Lot: they ate, they drank, they bought, they sold, they planted, they built; but in the day that Lot went out from Sodom, it rained fire and sulfur from the sky, and destroyed them all. It will be the same way in the day that the Son of Man is revealed. Remember Lot’s wife!
Mark 10:6-9 But from the beginning of the creation, God made them male and female. For this cause a man will leave his father and mother, and will join to his wife, and the two will become one flesh, so that they are no longer two, but one flesh. What therefore God has joined together, let no man separate.”