Australian Prime Minister: Same-Sex Marriage Could Be Legalized Before Year’s End

(Worthy News) - Australia's prime minister said that he supports legalizing same-sex marriage in a possible nationwide vote, and he expects the people to vote with him.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said that he expects the country to vote "yes" on the issue that has divided his center-right Liberal Party, the Chicago Sun-Times reports. Turnbull ran in 2016 on the promise to let Australian voters decide the issue, but the Australian Senate must still approve the plebiscite before it can officially go before the Australian people.

Turnbull wants to make sure that the Senate does not stop him from following through. [ Source (Read More...) ]

