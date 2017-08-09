Worthy Christian News » World Headlines » China Earthquake: Death Toll Rises In Sichuan Province, Rescue Operations Continue
China Earthquake: Death Toll Rises In Sichuan Province, Rescue Operations Continue
(Worthy News) - At least 13 people died and over 175 were injured late Tuesday after a 7.0 magnitude earthquake hit a popular tourist area in southwestern China’s Sichuan province, according to state media. Chinese President Xi Jinping called for "all-out efforts" to rapidly organize relief work and rescue the injured.
Some 28 people have suffered severe injuries in the high-magnitude earthquake that struck Jiuzhaigou County, the China Global Television Network reported.
At least five people who died were tourists, according to state-owned Xinhua news agency. Over 2,800 people were rescued and evacuated from the severely damaged InterContinental Hotel at the popular tourist site. [ Source (Read More...) ]
Matthew 24:6-8 You will hear of wars and rumors of wars. See that you aren’t troubled, for all this must happen, but the end is not yet. For nation will rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom; and there will be famines, plagues, and earthquakes in various places. But all these things are the beginning of birth pains.
Luke 21:28 But when these things begin to happen, look up, and lift up your heads, because your redemption is near.