Worthy Christian News » World Headlines » China Earthquake: Death Toll Rises In Sichuan Province, Rescue Operations Continue

(Worthy News) - At least 13 people died and over 175 were injured late Tuesday after a 7.0 magnitude earthquake hit a popular tourist area in southwestern China’s Sichuan province, according to state media. Chinese President Xi Jinping called for "all-out efforts" to rapidly organize relief work and rescue the injured.

Some 28 people have suffered severe injuries in the high-magnitude earthquake that struck Jiuzhaigou County, the China Global Television Network reported.

At least five people who died were tourists, according to state-owned Xinhua news agency. Over 2,800 people were rescued and evacuated from the severely damaged InterContinental Hotel at the popular tourist site. [ Source (Read More...) ]

What is Worthy News? Matthew 24:6-8 You will hear of wars and rumors of wars. See that you aren’t troubled, for all this must happen, but the end is not yet. For nation will rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom; and there will be famines, plagues, and earthquakes in various places. But all these things are the beginning of birth pains. Luke 21:28 But when these things begin to happen, look up, and lift up your heads, because your redemption is near.

Copyright 1999-2017 Worthy News. All rights reserved.

Fair Use Notice:This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. For more information go to: http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/107.shtml. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond 'fair use', you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.