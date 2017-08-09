Worthy Christian News » US News » Illegal immigration statistics show Trump’s resolve to keep campaign promise
Illegal immigration statistics show Trump’s resolve to keep campaign promise
(Worthy News) - President Trump has overseen huge increases in arresting illegal immigrants inside the U.S., pushing them through the immigration courts toward deportations and stopping newcomers from entering along the southwestern border, according to statistics released Tuesday.
While the giant border gains reported in the early days of the presidency have diminished, Mr. Trump is still well ahead of the Obama era, with the number of illegal immigrants being snared — a measure of the overall flow — down by 46 percent in July compared with the same period last year.
The immigration courts are also moving faster in ordering deportations, issuing nearly 50,000 removal orders from February through July — up 28 percent compared with the same period last year under President Obama. [ Source (Read More...) ]