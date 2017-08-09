Worthy Christian News » U.S. Headlines » Federal Judge Rules in Favor of Good News Clubs in Indiana Public School District

(Worthy News) - A federal court in Indiana hands a victory to Good News Clubs in one public school district.

Good News Clubs are a Bible-based after-school program for elementary students. They're one of the ministries of Child Evangelism Fellowship, which requested a preliminary injunction against a policy of the Indiana Metropolitan School District of Pike Township.

The Indianapolis school district required CEF to pay facilities use fees for Good News Club meetings but waived the fees for "similarly situated, non-religious groups," according to Child Evangelism Fellowship. [ Source (Read More...) ]

