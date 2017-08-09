Worthy Christian News » Christian Persecution » Fulani Herdsmen Kidnap Pastor in Plateau State, Central Nigeria

(Worthy News) - Armed Fulani herdsmen on Friday (Aug. 4) kidnapped a pastor as he and his driver were traveling in central Nigeria’s Plateau state, the wounded driver told Morning Star News.

The Rev. Jen Tivkaa Moses and his driver, Yohanna Maina, were on their way to Abuja from Jos to attend a church seminar planned for Saturday (Aug. 5) when the armed Fulanis stopped them on the Kafanchan-Kwoi-Bwari highway at about 8 p.m. near Jere village.

Maina said that Pastor Moses, director of the Christian Education Department of the Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA), was praying loudly when he last saw him held at gunpoint by the kidnappers. Church officials said the kidnappers have demanded a 1 million naira (US$2,730) ransom for his release. [ Source (Read More...) ]

