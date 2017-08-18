Worthy Christian News » World News » Terrorist in van turns sunny Spanish afternoon into horrific bloodbath
(Worthy News) - A white van mowed down dozens of people eating ice cream, window-shopping and enjoying the summer sunshine on one of Barcelona’s busiest streets Thursday afternoon, the latest vehicle turned weapon terrorist attack in Europe but the first in Spain.
The attack killed 13 people and wounded more than 100, at least 15 seriously, the Interior Ministry confirmed. Authorities believed the van’s driver was still at large and said the death toll would likely rise.
Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack via the group’s propaganda site, known as Amaq, saying “the perpetrators of the Barcelona attack are soldiers of Islamic State and carried out the operation in response to calls for targeting coalition states,” referring to the U.S.-backed mission in Iraq. That claim of responsibility could not be verified. [ Source (Read More...) ]