Ryan seeks unity among House, Senate and White House for tax reform plan

(Worthy News) - Congressional Republicans working to craft a tax reform package are taking their pitches to major Fortune 500 companies this week, as they look to coalesce support from the business community ahead of an expected legislative push in the fall.

House Speaker Paul D. Ryan said Wednesday the GOP learned their lesson from the failed health care process, where outside groups were often at odds and there were conflicting messages out of the House, Senate and White House.

“Unity between the House, the Senate, and the White House first, nail down understandings, get on the same page, and then go forward together. That’s the big lesson,” Mr. Ryan said at an Intel facility in Oregon. [ Source (Read More...) ]

