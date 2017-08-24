Worthy Christian News » World Headlines » Why Donald Trump was right about Barack Obama's North Korea policy

(Worthy News) - When President-elect Donald Trump met President Barack Obama in the White House shortly before the former's swearing-in, Obama reportedly told him that North Korea would be one of the most pressing issues he would face.

It turned out that Obama was right. Seven months into the Trump presidency, an aggressive North Korea is openly threatening to attack the United States and has thus catapulted itself near the top of the new administration's list of most vexing foreign policy headaches.

That it came to this has much to do - as Trump said - with the Obama administration's unsuccessful policy towards North Korea - generally described as "strategic patience." Obama officially gave his foreign policy approach that label in a national security paper in 2015, stating that "the challenges we face require strategic patience and persistence." [ Source (Read More...) ]

