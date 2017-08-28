Worthy Christian News » World Headlines » Trump imposes new financial sanctions on Venezuela

(Worthy News) - Trump signed an executive order imposing new financial sanctions on the “dictatorship” of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, the White House said.

The new action prohibits dealings in new debt issued by the Venezuelan government and its state oil company, PDVSA. The sanctions also prohibit dealings in certain bonds owned by the Venezuelan public sector and dividend payments to the government of Venezuela.

The sanctions would also restrict PDVSA’s U.S. subsidiary, Citgo, from sending dividends back to Venezuela. [ Source (Read More...) ]

