Antidepressants Found In Brains Of 10 Fish Species

(Worthy News) - Antidepressants are increasingly building up in the brains of several species of fish in the Great Lakes region. A new study claims scientists detected traces of antidepressants in large clusters, according to research from the University of Buffalo (UB). Bass and walleye fish are among the 10 affected species.

The study, published Aug. 16 in the journal "Environmental Science and Technology," wanted to examine the concentrations and bioaccumulation of pharmaceuticals and personal care products (PPCPs) that are released into freshwater. UB researchers found metabolized remnants of high concentrations of antidepressants in the brain tissues of 10 fish species in the Niagara River.

This discovery raises major environmental concerns because it could affect the fishes behavior, including its survival instincts and feeding practices. These changes could disrupt the balance of the ecosystem and prevent its overall stability.

"These active ingredients from antidepressants, which are coming out from wastewater treatment plants, are accumulating in fish brains," Diana Aga, the study's lead author, said in a news release. "It is a threat to biodiversity, and we should be very concerned." [ Source (Read More...) ]

