Worthy Christian News » U.S. Headlines » Parents pull children from prestigious school after transgender ‘indoctrination’ in kindergarten
Parents pull children from prestigious school after transgender ‘indoctrination’ in kindergarten
(Worthy News) - California’s Rocklin Academy has a long waiting list for admissions, but that isn’t stopping some parents from pulling their children out of the prestigious charter school after a kindergarten class was exposed to transgender “indoctrination” without parental notification.
Several families have pulled their children out of the Sacramento-area school since the end of the last academic year, when a male kindergartener was reintroduced to his class as a girl and two children’s books espousing transgender ideology were read to the class.
Karen England, executive director of the pro-family Capitol Resource Institute, has been working with Rocklin families to enact a policy that would require the school to notify parents before controversial matters are discussed in the classroom, but the school has resisted. [ Source (Read More...) ]
1 thought on “Parents pull children from prestigious school after transgender ‘indoctrination’ in kindergarten”
glad to hear there are parents outraged by this....