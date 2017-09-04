Worthy Christian News » World Headlines » Russian Twitter Bots Troll NATO

(Worthy News) - Seventy percent of Russian-language tweets targeting NATO military activities in Eastern Europe are generated by automated Russian trolls, according to a survey done by the military alliance.

"Two in three Twitter users who write in Russian about the NATO presence in Eastern Europe are robotic or ‘bot' accounts," the NATO Strategic Communications Centre of Excellence stated in a report made public this week.

The Russian bots sent 84 percent of all Russian language messages. English language tweets against the alliance also were found to be automated, with some 46 percent generated by automated Twitter accounts. [ Source (Read More...) ]

