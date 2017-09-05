Worthy Christian News » U.S. Headlines » House to vote Wednesday on first batch of Hurricane Harvey relief

(Worthy News) - The House plans to vote Wednesday on the first slice of federally-provided aid for Hurricane Harvey recovery.

House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., said Monday in Texas the vote would happen Wednesday. Over the weekend, House Republicans posted a bill that meets the Trump administration's request for $7.85 billion for FEMA and the Small Business Administration.

McCarthy said the vote on that bill would happen at 10 a.m. Wednesday. It's the first of what could be several waves of aid to help flood-ravaged areas of Houston, which many are already saying is the most expensive natural disaster in U.S. history. [ Source (Read More...) ]

