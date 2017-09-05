Worthy Christian News » World Headlines » US seeks UN vote next week to punish North Korea for nuclear test

South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley joins U.S. military service members and community business partners for the launch of Operation Palmetto Employment, a statewide military employment initiative aimed at making South Carolina the most military-friendly state in the nation, Feb. 26, 2014, at Sysco in Columbia, S.C. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Jorge Intriago/Released)

(Worthy News) - The Trump administration is pushing for a vote next week at the United Nations Security Council to punish North Korea for its nuclear test over the weekend.

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said Monday that the U.S. would be negotiating a resolution this week and would hope to call it up for a vote seven days from now.

"We want to urge the council to move very quickly on this," she said at Monday's emergency council meeting. "I think that North Korea basically has slapped everyone in the face in the international community that has asked them to stop." [ Source (Read More...) ]

What is Worthy News? Matthew 24:6-8 You will hear of wars and rumors of wars. See that you aren’t troubled, for all this must happen, but the end is not yet. For nation will rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom; and there will be famines, plagues, and earthquakes in various places. But all these things are the beginning of birth pains. Luke 21:28 But when these things begin to happen, look up, and lift up your heads, because your redemption is near.

Copyright 1999-2017 Worthy News. All rights reserved.

Fair Use Notice:This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. For more information go to: http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/107.shtml. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond 'fair use', you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.