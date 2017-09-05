Worthy Christian News » World Headlines » US seeks UN vote next week to punish North Korea for nuclear test
US seeks UN vote next week to punish North Korea for nuclear test
(Worthy News) - The Trump administration is pushing for a vote next week at the United Nations Security Council to punish North Korea for its nuclear test over the weekend.
U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said Monday that the U.S. would be negotiating a resolution this week and would hope to call it up for a vote seven days from now.
"We want to urge the council to move very quickly on this," she said at Monday's emergency council meeting. "I think that North Korea basically has slapped everyone in the face in the international community that has asked them to stop." [ Source (Read More...) ]
Matthew 24:6-8 You will hear of wars and rumors of wars. See that you aren’t troubled, for all this must happen, but the end is not yet. For nation will rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom; and there will be famines, plagues, and earthquakes in various places. But all these things are the beginning of birth pains.
Luke 21:28 But when these things begin to happen, look up, and lift up your heads, because your redemption is near.