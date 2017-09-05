Worthy Christian News » U.S. Headlines » NYT Writes 1300 Words About Dem Senator’s Corruption Trial Without Mentioning He’s A Democrat

(Worthy News) - The New York Times published an almost 1300-word news story in Tuesday’s paper about Democratic New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez’s corruption trial, without ever mentioning Menendez’s party affiliation.

Both in print and on social media, the NYT failed to inform its readers that Sen. Menendez is a Democrat.

“For the first time in 36 years, a sitting United States Senator is facing a federal bribery trial,” read a NYT tweet promoting the story, which was titled: “Menendez Trial Set to Begin With Tensions High and Washington Watching.” [ Source (Read More...) ]

