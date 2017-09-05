Worthy Christian News » World News » North Korea Nuclear Progress Puts Iran on Renewed Pathway to Bomb

(Worthy News) - U.S. officials are closely monitoring an ongoing meeting between senior North Korean and Iranian officials that comes on the heels of a nuclear test by Pyongyang, according to senior Trump administration officials and other sources who expressed concern that North Korea is helping to put the Islamic Republic back on the pathway to a functional nuclear weapon.

Sources told the Washington Free Beacon that Pyongyang continues to stockpile illicit nuclear material on Iran's behalf in order to help the Islamic Republic skirt restrictions implemented under the landmark nuclear deal.

North Korea's latest nuclear test of a hydrogen bomb has roiled Trump administration officials and led President Donald Trump to consider multiple options for war. However, it also has renewed fears among U.S. officials and foreign policy insiders about Pyongyang's long-standing relationship with Iran, which centers on providing the Islamic Republic with nuclear technology and know-how. [ Source (Read More...) ]

