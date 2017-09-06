Worthy Christian News » Israel-Palestinian Conflict » Trump reportedly to meet with Abbas, Netanyahu on sidelines of UN gathering
(Worthy News) - US President Donald Trump is expected to meet with Israeli and Palestinian leaders on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York later this month, Haaretz reported Wednesday citing local officials.
Among topics Trump will discuss with Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Palestinian Authority Chairman Mahmoud Abbas are ways to move forward the stalled peace talks between the sides, the report claimed. The leaders are also expected to discuss Syria and the Iran nuclear deal.
Senior Palestinian officials told the newspaper that the upcoming meeting was one of the factors that convinced Abbas to allow the Trump administration to continue in efforts to broker an agreement between the Israelis and Palestinians. They also said that although the US has not yet unveiled a timetable for peace negotiations, it could happen before the end of the year. [ Source (Read More...) ]