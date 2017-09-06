Worthy Christian News » Israel-Palestinian Conflict » Trump reportedly to meet with Abbas, Netanyahu on sidelines of UN gathering

(Worthy News) - US President Donald Trump is expected to meet with Israeli and Palestinian leaders on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York later this month, Haaretz reported Wednesday citing local officials.

Among topics Trump will discuss with Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Palestinian Authority Chairman Mahmoud Abbas are ways to move forward the stalled peace talks between the sides, the report claimed. The leaders are also expected to discuss Syria and the Iran nuclear deal.

Senior Palestinian officials told the newspaper that the upcoming meeting was one of the factors that convinced Abbas to allow the Trump administration to continue in efforts to broker an agreement between the Israelis and Palestinians. They also said that although the US has not yet unveiled a timetable for peace negotiations, it could happen before the end of the year. [ Source (Read More...) ]

Copyright 1999-2017 Worthy News. All rights reserved.

Fair Use Notice:This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. For more information go to: http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/107.shtml. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond 'fair use', you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.